5905 La Vista Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:08 PM
1 of 21
5905 La Vista Dr
5905 La Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5905 La Vista Drive, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Lower Greenville English Tudor Duplex Upper - Property Id: 276529
Charming duplex
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276529
Property Id 276529
(RLNE5774780)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5905 La Vista Dr have any available units?
5905 La Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5905 La Vista Dr have?
Some of 5905 La Vista Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5905 La Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5905 La Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 La Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5905 La Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5905 La Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 5905 La Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5905 La Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5905 La Vista Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 La Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 5905 La Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5905 La Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 5905 La Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 La Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 La Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
