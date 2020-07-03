All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:36 AM

5901 Harvest Hill Road

5901 Harvest Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Harvest Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75230
McShann Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Darling condo recently updated. Chic interior features granite, designer tile, polished concrete floors. This unit has a washer-dryer included. Furnished and ready for your corporate client. Great location close to 635 and the Galleria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Harvest Hill Road have any available units?
5901 Harvest Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Harvest Hill Road have?
Some of 5901 Harvest Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Harvest Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Harvest Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Harvest Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Harvest Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5901 Harvest Hill Road offer parking?
No, 5901 Harvest Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5901 Harvest Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5901 Harvest Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Harvest Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 5901 Harvest Hill Road has a pool.
Does 5901 Harvest Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 5901 Harvest Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Harvest Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Harvest Hill Road has units with dishwashers.

