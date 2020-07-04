All apartments in Dallas
5850 Maple Ave

5850 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5850 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5691438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 Maple Ave have any available units?
5850 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5850 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5850 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5850 Maple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5850 Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 5850 Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5850 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5850 Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 Maple Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5850 Maple Ave has a pool.
Does 5850 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 5850 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5850 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5850 Maple Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5850 Maple Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

