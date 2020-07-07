All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5842 Prospect Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5842 Prospect Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:59 PM

5842 Prospect Avenue

5842 Prospect Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5842 Prospect Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming tudor walking distance to the new Trader Joes and the hip Greenville Avenue restaurants and bars. This unit is spacious with a lot of natural light. Long term lease preferred. Above garage apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5842 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
5842 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5842 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5842 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5842 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5842 Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5842 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5842 Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 5842 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5842 Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5842 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 5842 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5842 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5842 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5842 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5842 Prospect Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5842 Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5842 Prospect Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University