Charming tudor walking distance to the new Trader Joes and the hip Greenville Avenue restaurants and bars. This unit is spacious with a lot of natural light. Long term lease preferred. Above garage apartment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5842 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
5842 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5842 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5842 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.