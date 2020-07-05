Rent Calculator
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:23 PM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5839 Plum Dale Road
5839 Plum Dale Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5839 Plum Dale Road, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Excellent 3BR 2 Full Bath updated house in Alameda Heights! Great Location. New paint and floors, tiled shower! MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5839 Plum Dale Road have any available units?
5839 Plum Dale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5839 Plum Dale Road have?
Some of 5839 Plum Dale Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5839 Plum Dale Road currently offering any rent specials?
5839 Plum Dale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5839 Plum Dale Road pet-friendly?
No, 5839 Plum Dale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5839 Plum Dale Road offer parking?
No, 5839 Plum Dale Road does not offer parking.
Does 5839 Plum Dale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5839 Plum Dale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5839 Plum Dale Road have a pool?
No, 5839 Plum Dale Road does not have a pool.
Does 5839 Plum Dale Road have accessible units?
No, 5839 Plum Dale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5839 Plum Dale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5839 Plum Dale Road has units with dishwashers.
