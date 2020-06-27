All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5833 ORAM Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5833 ORAM Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:50 PM

5833 ORAM Street

5833 Oram St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5833 Oram St, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT INSIDE 4-PLEX IN LOWER GREENVILLE AREA. KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDE: REFRIGERATOR AND GAS STOVE. PROPERTY HAS ON-SITE WASHER AND DRYER. GAS AND WATER PAID BY LANDLORD. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 ORAM Street have any available units?
5833 ORAM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5833 ORAM Street have?
Some of 5833 ORAM Street's amenities include in unit laundry, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5833 ORAM Street currently offering any rent specials?
5833 ORAM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 ORAM Street pet-friendly?
No, 5833 ORAM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5833 ORAM Street offer parking?
No, 5833 ORAM Street does not offer parking.
Does 5833 ORAM Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5833 ORAM Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 ORAM Street have a pool?
No, 5833 ORAM Street does not have a pool.
Does 5833 ORAM Street have accessible units?
No, 5833 ORAM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 ORAM Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5833 ORAM Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regent
17717 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Hadley at Bellmar
10640 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University