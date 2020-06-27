NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT INSIDE 4-PLEX IN LOWER GREENVILLE AREA. KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDE: REFRIGERATOR AND GAS STOVE. PROPERTY HAS ON-SITE WASHER AND DRYER. GAS AND WATER PAID BY LANDLORD. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5833 ORAM Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
What amenities does 5833 ORAM Street have?
Some of 5833 ORAM Street's amenities include in unit laundry, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5833 ORAM Street currently offering any rent specials?
5833 ORAM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.