5831 Mcshann Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
5831 Mcshann Road
5831 Mcshann Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
5831 Mcshann Rd, Dallas, TX 75230
McShann Estates
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4 bedroom home on large lot; stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, built-ins, board on board privacy fence. Live south of LBJ, convenient to shopping, highways and business districts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5831 Mcshann Road have any available units?
5831 Mcshann Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5831 Mcshann Road have?
Some of 5831 Mcshann Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5831 Mcshann Road currently offering any rent specials?
5831 Mcshann Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5831 Mcshann Road pet-friendly?
No, 5831 Mcshann Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5831 Mcshann Road offer parking?
No, 5831 Mcshann Road does not offer parking.
Does 5831 Mcshann Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5831 Mcshann Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5831 Mcshann Road have a pool?
No, 5831 Mcshann Road does not have a pool.
Does 5831 Mcshann Road have accessible units?
No, 5831 Mcshann Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5831 Mcshann Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5831 Mcshann Road has units with dishwashers.
