All apartments in Dallas
Home
Dallas, TX
5830 Victor Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5830 Victor Street
5830 Victor St
No Longer Available
Location
5830 Victor St, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas
Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5830 Victor Street have any available units?
5830 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5830 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
5830 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 5830 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5830 Victor Street offer parking?
No, 5830 Victor Street does not offer parking.
Does 5830 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5830 Victor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 5830 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 5830 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 5830 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5830 Victor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5830 Victor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5830 Victor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
