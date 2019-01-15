Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D
Last updated March 1 2020 at 2:13 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D
5829 Phoenix Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5829 Phoenix Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location.... - 5829 Phoenix Dr. #109-D Dallas
(RLNE5496393)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D have any available units?
5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D pet-friendly?
No, 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D offer parking?
No, 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D does not offer parking.
Does 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D have a pool?
No, 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D have accessible units?
No, 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D have units with air conditioning?
No, 5829 Phoenix Dr Unit 109-D does not have units with air conditioning.
