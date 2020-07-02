5818 E University Boulevard

Amenities

Wow, the location! So close to Central Market, Greenville Avenue and White Rock. Hop on the Ridgewood Trail nearby and connect to the Katy Trail and White Rock Trail. This 2 bedroom condo had wood and tile floors in common areas, carpeted bedrooms. Lots of closet space. The unit is tucked away in a quiet corner of the building with easy access to parking and opens to a lovely common courtyard covered in share. Community includes a nice pool area. In unit laundry is available. The unit is currently furnished and also available to rent furnished at $1350 per month for a one year lease.