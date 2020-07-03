Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5814 MARQUITA AVE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:55 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5814 MARQUITA AVE
5814 Marquita Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5814 Marquita Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy Unit, great location!This is a 2 bed / 1 bath with w/d connections. Located in the high demand M streets. This unit is near parks, schools, restaurants and entertainment.
$1000 Deposit
$1,400 Monthly Rent
$55 Application fee per adult
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5814 MARQUITA AVE have any available units?
5814 MARQUITA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5814 MARQUITA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5814 MARQUITA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 MARQUITA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5814 MARQUITA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5814 MARQUITA AVE offer parking?
No, 5814 MARQUITA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5814 MARQUITA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5814 MARQUITA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 MARQUITA AVE have a pool?
No, 5814 MARQUITA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5814 MARQUITA AVE have accessible units?
No, 5814 MARQUITA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 MARQUITA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5814 MARQUITA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5814 MARQUITA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5814 MARQUITA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
