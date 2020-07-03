5814 MARQUITA AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cozy Unit, great location!This is a 2 bed / 1 bath with w/d connections. Located in the high demand M streets. This unit is near parks, schools, restaurants and entertainment.



$1000 Deposit

$1,400 Monthly Rent

$55 Application fee per adult