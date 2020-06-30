VERY CUTE TUDOR STYLE DUPLEX IN LAKEWOOD WITH MOCK FIREPLACE. REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, DISPOSAL, STACK WASHER AND DRYER, PEDESTAL SINK IN BATHROOM WITH BLACK AND WHITE TILE FLOORS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CHAIN LINK FENCED YARD MAINTAINED BY OWNER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5813 LLANO Avenue have any available units?
5813 LLANO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 LLANO Avenue have?
Some of 5813 LLANO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 LLANO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5813 LLANO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.