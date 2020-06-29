All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5811 Velasco Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5811 Velasco Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 1:47 AM

5811 Velasco Avenue

5811 Velasco Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5811 Velasco Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Move-in ready with two full bathrooms and fully fenced backyard! Dining room plus separate dining nook in kitchen. Brand new carpet in rear bedroom. Home is full of period charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 Velasco Avenue have any available units?
5811 Velasco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5811 Velasco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5811 Velasco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 Velasco Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5811 Velasco Avenue offer parking?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5811 Velasco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 Velasco Avenue have a pool?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5811 Velasco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 Velasco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5811 Velasco Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University