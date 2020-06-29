Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5811 Velasco Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5811 Velasco Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 1:47 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5811 Velasco Avenue
5811 Velasco Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5811 Velasco Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Move-in ready with two full bathrooms and fully fenced backyard! Dining room plus separate dining nook in kitchen. Brand new carpet in rear bedroom. Home is full of period charm.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5811 Velasco Avenue have any available units?
5811 Velasco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5811 Velasco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5811 Velasco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 Velasco Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5811 Velasco Avenue offer parking?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5811 Velasco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 Velasco Avenue have a pool?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5811 Velasco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 Velasco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5811 Velasco Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5811 Velasco Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University