All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5809 Vickery Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5809 Vickery Boulevard
Last updated March 26 2020 at 9:45 PM

5809 Vickery Boulevard

5809 Vickery Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5809 Vickery Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 2-2 with large master and bath upstairs. Living room ,dining room bedroom and bath plus laundry room downstairs. Hardwood downstairs and carpet upstairs. On half of the garage goes with this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Vickery Boulevard have any available units?
5809 Vickery Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 Vickery Boulevard have?
Some of 5809 Vickery Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Vickery Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Vickery Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Vickery Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5809 Vickery Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5809 Vickery Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Vickery Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5809 Vickery Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Vickery Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Vickery Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5809 Vickery Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5809 Vickery Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5809 Vickery Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Vickery Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 Vickery Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University