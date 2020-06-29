Rent Calculator
5808 Lindel Avenue
5808 Lindell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
5808 Lindell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Modern New Construction Condo for lease. Never Occupied. For this unit, there is a yard and two more gust parking side by.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 5808 Lindel Avenue have any available units?
5808 Lindel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5808 Lindel Avenue have?
Some of 5808 Lindel Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5808 Lindel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Lindel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Lindel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Lindel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5808 Lindel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5808 Lindel Avenue offers parking.
Does 5808 Lindel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Lindel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Lindel Avenue have a pool?
No, 5808 Lindel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Lindel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5808 Lindel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Lindel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 Lindel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
