All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5808 Lindel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5808 Lindel Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:05 AM

5808 Lindel Avenue

5808 Lindell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lowest Greenville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5808 Lindell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Modern New Construction Condo for lease. Never Occupied. For this unit, there is a yard and two more gust parking side by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Lindel Avenue have any available units?
5808 Lindel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5808 Lindel Avenue have?
Some of 5808 Lindel Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 Lindel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Lindel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Lindel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Lindel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5808 Lindel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5808 Lindel Avenue offers parking.
Does 5808 Lindel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Lindel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Lindel Avenue have a pool?
No, 5808 Lindel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Lindel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5808 Lindel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Lindel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 Lindel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road
Dallas, TX 75211
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
GARDEN VILLA
5121 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University