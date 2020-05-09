Rent Calculator
5802 Smoke Glass Trail
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:23 PM

5802 Smoke Glass Trail
5802 Smoke Glass Trail
No Longer Available
Location
5802 Smoke Glass Trail, Dallas, TX 75252
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING Rental! Outstanding open modern floorplan. Clean! Dallas Address Plano WEST schools. Hurry this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5802 Smoke Glass Trail have any available units?
5802 Smoke Glass Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5802 Smoke Glass Trail have?
Some of 5802 Smoke Glass Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5802 Smoke Glass Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5802 Smoke Glass Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 Smoke Glass Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5802 Smoke Glass Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5802 Smoke Glass Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5802 Smoke Glass Trail offers parking.
Does 5802 Smoke Glass Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5802 Smoke Glass Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 Smoke Glass Trail have a pool?
No, 5802 Smoke Glass Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5802 Smoke Glass Trail have accessible units?
No, 5802 Smoke Glass Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 Smoke Glass Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5802 Smoke Glass Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
