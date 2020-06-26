Rent Calculator
5802 Fairway Avenue
5802 Fairway Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5802 Fairway Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5802 Fairway Avenue have any available units?
5802 Fairway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5802 Fairway Avenue have?
Some of 5802 Fairway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5802 Fairway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5802 Fairway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 Fairway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5802 Fairway Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5802 Fairway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5802 Fairway Avenue offers parking.
Does 5802 Fairway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5802 Fairway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 Fairway Avenue have a pool?
No, 5802 Fairway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5802 Fairway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5802 Fairway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 Fairway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5802 Fairway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
