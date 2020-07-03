All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

5759 Pineland Dr

5759 Pineland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5759 Pineland Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
North Central Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $802

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 4 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Concierge Services, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 897

 

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5759 Pineland Dr have any available units?
5759 Pineland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5759 Pineland Dr have?
Some of 5759 Pineland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5759 Pineland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5759 Pineland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5759 Pineland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5759 Pineland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5759 Pineland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5759 Pineland Dr offers parking.
Does 5759 Pineland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5759 Pineland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5759 Pineland Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5759 Pineland Dr has a pool.
Does 5759 Pineland Dr have accessible units?
No, 5759 Pineland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5759 Pineland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5759 Pineland Dr has units with dishwashers.

