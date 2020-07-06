Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5755 Hunters Bend Lane
5755 Hunters Bend Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5755 Hunters Bend Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5755 Hunters Bend Lane have any available units?
5755 Hunters Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5755 Hunters Bend Lane have?
Some of 5755 Hunters Bend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5755 Hunters Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5755 Hunters Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5755 Hunters Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5755 Hunters Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5755 Hunters Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5755 Hunters Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 5755 Hunters Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5755 Hunters Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5755 Hunters Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 5755 Hunters Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5755 Hunters Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 5755 Hunters Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5755 Hunters Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5755 Hunters Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.
