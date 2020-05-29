Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5731 Penrose Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:14 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5731 Penrose Avenue
5731 Penrose Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5731 Penrose Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hard to find, spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in a convenient location. Hardwood-style floors, wood-burning fireplace, detached 1 car garage, fenced yard. The owner pays for lawn-care!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5731 Penrose Avenue have any available units?
5731 Penrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5731 Penrose Avenue have?
Some of 5731 Penrose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5731 Penrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5731 Penrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 Penrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5731 Penrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5731 Penrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5731 Penrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 5731 Penrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5731 Penrose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 Penrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 5731 Penrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5731 Penrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5731 Penrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 Penrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5731 Penrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
