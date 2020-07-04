5722 Goldfinch Way, Dallas, TX 75249 Mountain Creek
For lease, this adorable well kept 3 bed, 4 bath home located in the Duncanville School District. Nice size kitchen with an island and breakfast area. Cozy fireplace located in the living room. Located minutes away from Interstate 20.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
