Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5722 Goldfinch Way

5722 Goldfinch Way · No Longer Available
Location

5722 Goldfinch Way, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For lease, this adorable well kept 3 bed, 4 bath home located in the Duncanville School District. Nice size kitchen with an island and breakfast area. Cozy fireplace located in the living room. Located minutes away from Interstate 20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 Goldfinch Way have any available units?
5722 Goldfinch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5722 Goldfinch Way currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Goldfinch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Goldfinch Way pet-friendly?
No, 5722 Goldfinch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5722 Goldfinch Way offer parking?
Yes, 5722 Goldfinch Way offers parking.
Does 5722 Goldfinch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 Goldfinch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Goldfinch Way have a pool?
No, 5722 Goldfinch Way does not have a pool.
Does 5722 Goldfinch Way have accessible units?
No, 5722 Goldfinch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Goldfinch Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 Goldfinch Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 Goldfinch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5722 Goldfinch Way does not have units with air conditioning.

