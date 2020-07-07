Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5720 Marquita Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:18 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5720 Marquita Avenue
5720 Marquita Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5720 Marquita Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath with 2 private patios. Granite counters, fresh paint and just replaced all floors. Walk to restaurants & shopping. First gated community off Greenville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5720 Marquita Avenue have any available units?
5720 Marquita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5720 Marquita Avenue have?
Some of 5720 Marquita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5720 Marquita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5720 Marquita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 Marquita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5720 Marquita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5720 Marquita Avenue offer parking?
No, 5720 Marquita Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5720 Marquita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5720 Marquita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 Marquita Avenue have a pool?
No, 5720 Marquita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5720 Marquita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5720 Marquita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 Marquita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5720 Marquita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
