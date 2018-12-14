All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

5715 Penrose Avenue

5715 Penrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5715 Penrose Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Incredible lofts style single family attached home in the Mstreet area. Enjoy the walkability of lower Greenville, you are steps from shops and restaurants. You will not be disappointed with the open feel, cement floors large bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Penrose Avenue have any available units?
5715 Penrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5715 Penrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Penrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Penrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5715 Penrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5715 Penrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 5715 Penrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5715 Penrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 Penrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Penrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 5715 Penrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5715 Penrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5715 Penrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Penrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5715 Penrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 Penrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 Penrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

