Incredible lofts style single family attached home in the Mstreet area. Enjoy the walkability of lower Greenville, you are steps from shops and restaurants. You will not be disappointed with the open feel, cement floors large bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5715 Penrose Avenue have any available units?
5715 Penrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5715 Penrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Penrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.