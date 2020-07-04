Rent Calculator
Dallas

5714 Southwestern Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5714 Southwestern Boulevard
5714 Southwestern Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
5714 Southwestern Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Devonshire cottage with many updates. 2nd living area can be bedroom. Wood, tile and slate flooring. Nice backyard with storage building. Application on media page.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5714 Southwestern Boulevard have any available units?
5714 Southwestern Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5714 Southwestern Boulevard have?
Some of 5714 Southwestern Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5714 Southwestern Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Southwestern Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Southwestern Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5714 Southwestern Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5714 Southwestern Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5714 Southwestern Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5714 Southwestern Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 Southwestern Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Southwestern Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5714 Southwestern Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5714 Southwestern Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5714 Southwestern Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Southwestern Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5714 Southwestern Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
