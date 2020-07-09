All apartments in Dallas
5712 Skillman St

5712 Skillman Street · No Longer Available
Location

5712 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5770781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Skillman St have any available units?
5712 Skillman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5712 Skillman St currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Skillman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Skillman St pet-friendly?
No, 5712 Skillman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5712 Skillman St offer parking?
No, 5712 Skillman St does not offer parking.
Does 5712 Skillman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Skillman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Skillman St have a pool?
Yes, 5712 Skillman St has a pool.
Does 5712 Skillman St have accessible units?
No, 5712 Skillman St does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Skillman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 Skillman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 Skillman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5712 Skillman St does not have units with air conditioning.

