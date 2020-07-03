Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5711 Lindell Avenue.
5711 Lindell Avenue
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:40 PM
1 of 5
5711 Lindell Avenue
5711 Lindell Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5711 Lindell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Modern New Construction Condo for Lease. Never Occupied.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5711 Lindell Avenue have any available units?
5711 Lindell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5711 Lindell Avenue have?
Some of 5711 Lindell Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5711 Lindell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5711 Lindell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 Lindell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5711 Lindell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5711 Lindell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5711 Lindell Avenue offers parking.
Does 5711 Lindell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5711 Lindell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 Lindell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5711 Lindell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5711 Lindell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5711 Lindell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 Lindell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5711 Lindell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
