All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5710 Bluffman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5710 Bluffman Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:05 AM

5710 Bluffman Drive

5710 Bluffman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5710 Bluffman Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-1ba home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5710 Bluffman Drive have any available units?
5710 Bluffman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5710 Bluffman Drive have?
Some of 5710 Bluffman Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5710 Bluffman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5710 Bluffman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5710 Bluffman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5710 Bluffman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5710 Bluffman Drive offer parking?
No, 5710 Bluffman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5710 Bluffman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5710 Bluffman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5710 Bluffman Drive have a pool?
No, 5710 Bluffman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5710 Bluffman Drive have accessible units?
No, 5710 Bluffman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5710 Bluffman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5710 Bluffman Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Founders Square
929 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University