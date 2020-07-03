Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5700 Worth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5700 Worth Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:08 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5700 Worth Street
5700 Worth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5700 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in Junius Heights. Large rooms and lots of closet space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5700 Worth Street have any available units?
5700 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5700 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5700 Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 5700 Worth Street offers parking.
Does 5700 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 5700 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 5700 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5700 Worth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5700 Worth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
The Drakestone
1309 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University