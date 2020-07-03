All apartments in Dallas
5700 Worth Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:08 AM

5700 Worth Street

5700 Worth Street · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in Junius Heights. Large rooms and lots of closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Worth Street have any available units?
5700 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5700 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5700 Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 5700 Worth Street offers parking.
Does 5700 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 5700 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 5700 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5700 Worth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5700 Worth Street does not have units with air conditioning.

