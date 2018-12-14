Rent Calculator
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:00 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
566 Brookhurst Drive
566 Brookhurst Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
566 Brookhurst Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute house in great neighborhood. Garage converted to third bedroom. Kitchen was remodeled three years ago.
Hardwood floors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 566 Brookhurst Drive have any available units?
566 Brookhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 566 Brookhurst Drive have?
Some of 566 Brookhurst Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 566 Brookhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
566 Brookhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 Brookhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 566 Brookhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 566 Brookhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 566 Brookhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 566 Brookhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 566 Brookhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 Brookhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 566 Brookhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 566 Brookhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 566 Brookhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 566 Brookhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 566 Brookhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
