5654 Hunters Bend Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5654 Hunters Bend Ln
5654 Hunters Bend Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5654 Hunters Bend Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Hunters Bend House - Property Id: 99657
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99657
Property Id 99657
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4718167)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5654 Hunters Bend Ln have any available units?
5654 Hunters Bend Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5654 Hunters Bend Ln have?
Some of 5654 Hunters Bend Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5654 Hunters Bend Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5654 Hunters Bend Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5654 Hunters Bend Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5654 Hunters Bend Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5654 Hunters Bend Ln offer parking?
No, 5654 Hunters Bend Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5654 Hunters Bend Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5654 Hunters Bend Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5654 Hunters Bend Ln have a pool?
No, 5654 Hunters Bend Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5654 Hunters Bend Ln have accessible units?
No, 5654 Hunters Bend Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5654 Hunters Bend Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5654 Hunters Bend Ln has units with dishwashers.
