5642 Richard Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206 Vickery Place
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Full of old world charm. Spacious first floor unit with high ceilings and large open living area plus study. Kitchen. dining area. Large closets. Security system. Tiled kitchen counters. Laundry facility on site. Reserved uncovered parking spot in back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5642 Richard Avenue have any available units?
5642 Richard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5642 Richard Avenue have?
Some of 5642 Richard Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5642 Richard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5642 Richard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.