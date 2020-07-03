All apartments in Dallas
5639 Matalee Ave - E
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:34 PM

5639 Matalee Ave - E

5639 Matalee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5639 Matalee Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Open living area and dining room, alley kitchen, 1 bed/1 bath, walk in master closet, hardwoods, carpet & tile flooring, internet and cable ready, central heat & air. Appliances include oven, range, refrigerator/freezer. Laundry on site, covered parking.
GREAT LOCATION!! Just south of Mockingbird off Greenville. Two story, 12 unit apt. building with both 2BD/1BA and 1BD/1BA units. Fenced and privacy gated property with courtyard, on-site laundry, covered parking, ceiling fans, and alarms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5639 Matalee Ave - E have any available units?
5639 Matalee Ave - E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5639 Matalee Ave - E have?
Some of 5639 Matalee Ave - E's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5639 Matalee Ave - E currently offering any rent specials?
5639 Matalee Ave - E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 Matalee Ave - E pet-friendly?
No, 5639 Matalee Ave - E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5639 Matalee Ave - E offer parking?
Yes, 5639 Matalee Ave - E offers parking.
Does 5639 Matalee Ave - E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5639 Matalee Ave - E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 Matalee Ave - E have a pool?
No, 5639 Matalee Ave - E does not have a pool.
Does 5639 Matalee Ave - E have accessible units?
No, 5639 Matalee Ave - E does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 Matalee Ave - E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5639 Matalee Ave - E does not have units with dishwashers.

