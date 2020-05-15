5631 Miller Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 story Tudor home off Lower Greenville. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms & 2 car garage with guest apartment above. Guest quarters is finished out & has full bath & AC wall unit. Main house features beautifully refinished hardwood floors, large room sizes & an open kitchen & den perfect for entertaining. Large pantry and butlers pantry. Formal dining room features french doors to front covered porch. Large family room has wall of windows looking to the back yard. Upstairs master suite features a large walk in closet, 2 vanity sinks and tub and shower. Master has a balcony overlooking the back. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized and share a jack and jill bath. Tenant to verify dimensions and schools.