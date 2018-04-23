5630 Ellsworth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Pristine SFA in Mockingbird Elementary with great floorplan. Home features hardwood floors, 10 ft ceilings down, raised ceilings in two bedrooms, Lutron lighting, fenced front yard. Study is perfect as home office. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large pantry, & stainless steel appliances overlooks den with fireplace. Master suite boasts separate vanities, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Close to SMU, downtown, & walking distance to restaurants & shopping. Great rental opportunity.