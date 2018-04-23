5630 Ellsworth Avenue

Amenities
Pristine SFA in Mockingbird Elementary with great floorplan. Home features hardwood floors, 10 ft ceilings down, raised ceilings in two bedrooms, Lutron lighting, fenced front yard. Study is perfect as home office. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large pantry, & stainless steel appliances overlooks den with fireplace. Master suite boasts separate vanities, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Close to SMU, downtown, & walking distance to restaurants & shopping. Great rental opportunity.