Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:23 AM

5630 Ellsworth Avenue

5630 Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5630 Ellsworth Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Pristine SFA in Mockingbird Elementary with great floorplan. Home features hardwood floors, 10 ft ceilings down, raised ceilings in two bedrooms, Lutron lighting, fenced front yard. Study is perfect as home office. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large pantry, & stainless steel appliances overlooks den with fireplace. Master suite boasts separate vanities, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Close to SMU, downtown, & walking distance to restaurants & shopping. Great rental opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
5630 Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 Ellsworth Avenue have?
Some of 5630 Ellsworth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Ellsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Ellsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5630 Ellsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5630 Ellsworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Ellsworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 5630 Ellsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Ellsworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Ellsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 5630 Ellsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5630 Ellsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5630 Ellsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Ellsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5630 Ellsworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

