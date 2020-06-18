5630 Bryn Mawr Drive

Amenities

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. This Charming Cottage has 3 spacious bedrooms, a master retreat that is complete with his and hers sinks and a large walk in closet. The home provides 2 separate living areas, both with beautiful fireplaces. A formal dining, breakfast nook area and a Kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops complete this home. The property has a garage and backyard complete with a patio for outdoor living area. Rent: $2750.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one time $150 admin fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.