Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:03 AM

5630 Bryn Mawr Drive

Location

5630 Bryn Mawr Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. This Charming Cottage has 3 spacious bedrooms, a master retreat that is complete with his and hers sinks and a large walk in closet. The home provides 2 separate living areas, both with beautiful fireplaces. A formal dining, breakfast nook area and a Kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops complete this home. The property has a garage and backyard complete with a patio for outdoor living area. Rent: $2750.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one time $150 admin fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive have any available units?
5630 Bryn Mawr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive have?
Some of 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Bryn Mawr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive offers parking.
Does 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive has a pool.
Does 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive have accessible units?
No, 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 Bryn Mawr Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

