5628 Richard Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:41 AM

5628 Richard Avenue

5628 Richard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5628 Richard Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fun stylish freshly renovated modern Bungalow just off Lower Greenville Ave. features inviting designs and colors. Peaceful open concept with a ton of natural light from front door to the exterior sliding glass doors at end of home. You will admire the Quartz waterfall edge island in kitchen, the 60' windmill ceiling fan in living room, beautiful boisterous cedar wall that beckons to be admired in the dining room and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace that graciously welcomes homeowners and visitors alike. See www.vickeryplace.com for info on the Conservation District. Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed, tenant and tenants agent should verify all information enclosed. Furnished 3100.00 a mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 Richard Avenue have any available units?
5628 Richard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5628 Richard Avenue have?
Some of 5628 Richard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 Richard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Richard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Richard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5628 Richard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5628 Richard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5628 Richard Avenue offers parking.
Does 5628 Richard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5628 Richard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Richard Avenue have a pool?
No, 5628 Richard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5628 Richard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5628 Richard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 Richard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 Richard Avenue has units with dishwashers.

