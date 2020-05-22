All apartments in Dallas
5619 Preston Oaks Road

5619 Preston Oaks Road · No Longer Available
Location

5619 Preston Oaks Road, Dallas, TX 75254

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 Preston Oaks Road have any available units?
5619 Preston Oaks Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5619 Preston Oaks Road currently offering any rent specials?
5619 Preston Oaks Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 Preston Oaks Road pet-friendly?
No, 5619 Preston Oaks Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5619 Preston Oaks Road offer parking?
Yes, 5619 Preston Oaks Road offers parking.
Does 5619 Preston Oaks Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 Preston Oaks Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 Preston Oaks Road have a pool?
No, 5619 Preston Oaks Road does not have a pool.
Does 5619 Preston Oaks Road have accessible units?
No, 5619 Preston Oaks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 Preston Oaks Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5619 Preston Oaks Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5619 Preston Oaks Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5619 Preston Oaks Road does not have units with air conditioning.

