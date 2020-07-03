Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5619 Churchill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5619 Churchill Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:32 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5619 Churchill Avenue
5619 Churchill Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5619 Churchill Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Classic, single-detached, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living, dining, kitchen. Fenced backyard with concrete slab. Immediate availability. Thank you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5619 Churchill Avenue have any available units?
5619 Churchill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5619 Churchill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5619 Churchill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 Churchill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5619 Churchill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5619 Churchill Avenue offer parking?
No, 5619 Churchill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5619 Churchill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 Churchill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 Churchill Avenue have a pool?
No, 5619 Churchill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5619 Churchill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5619 Churchill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 Churchill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5619 Churchill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5619 Churchill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5619 Churchill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St
Dallas, TX 75203
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University