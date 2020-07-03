Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5611 Matalee Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5611 Matalee Avenue
5611 Matalee Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5611 Matalee Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park
Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
-
(RLNE3389216)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5611 Matalee Avenue have any available units?
5611 Matalee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5611 Matalee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Matalee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Matalee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5611 Matalee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5611 Matalee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Matalee Avenue offers parking.
Does 5611 Matalee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Matalee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Matalee Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5611 Matalee Avenue has a pool.
Does 5611 Matalee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5611 Matalee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Matalee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 Matalee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5611 Matalee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5611 Matalee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
