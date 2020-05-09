All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5609 Live Oak Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5609 Live Oak Street
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:51 AM

5609 Live Oak Street

5609 Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lowest Greenville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5609 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN LAKEWOOD, LOWER GREENVILLE AREA, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND NIGHT LIFE NEARBY. HARDWOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Live Oak Street have any available units?
5609 Live Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 Live Oak Street have?
Some of 5609 Live Oak Street's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 Live Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Live Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Live Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 5609 Live Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5609 Live Oak Street offer parking?
No, 5609 Live Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 5609 Live Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Live Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Live Oak Street have a pool?
No, 5609 Live Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Live Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 5609 Live Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Live Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 Live Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Belmont
2500 Bennett Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75231
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University