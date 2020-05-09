Rent Calculator
5609 Live Oak Street
5609 Live Oak Street
Location
5609 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN LAKEWOOD, LOWER GREENVILLE AREA, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND NIGHT LIFE NEARBY. HARDWOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5609 Live Oak Street have any available units?
5609 Live Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5609 Live Oak Street have?
Some of 5609 Live Oak Street's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 5609 Live Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Live Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Live Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 5609 Live Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5609 Live Oak Street offer parking?
No, 5609 Live Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 5609 Live Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Live Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Live Oak Street have a pool?
No, 5609 Live Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Live Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 5609 Live Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Live Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 Live Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
