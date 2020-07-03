5605 Northaven Road, Dallas, TX 75230 Preston Royal Northwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Outstanding home rebuilt from studs up in desirable Preston Royal Area. Open Floor plan and custom finishouts. Glamorous kitchen boasts quartz counters, modern cabinets, ss appliance incl oven and supersized Island.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5605 Northaven Road have any available units?
5605 Northaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
Is 5605 Northaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Northaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.