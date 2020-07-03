All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:27 PM

5605 Northaven Road

5605 Northaven Road · No Longer Available
Location

5605 Northaven Road, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Royal Northwest

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Outstanding home rebuilt from studs up in desirable Preston Royal Area. Open Floor plan and custom finishouts. Glamorous kitchen boasts quartz counters, modern cabinets, ss appliance incl oven and supersized Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Northaven Road have any available units?
5605 Northaven Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5605 Northaven Road currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Northaven Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Northaven Road pet-friendly?
No, 5605 Northaven Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5605 Northaven Road offer parking?
No, 5605 Northaven Road does not offer parking.
Does 5605 Northaven Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 Northaven Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Northaven Road have a pool?
No, 5605 Northaven Road does not have a pool.
Does 5605 Northaven Road have accessible units?
No, 5605 Northaven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Northaven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 Northaven Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5605 Northaven Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5605 Northaven Road does not have units with air conditioning.

