5547 Martel Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine soft contemporary attached home with Hill Country influences. Open kitchen-living-dining layout downstairs with 3 generously-sized bedrooms and an additional living area upstairs. Fabulous entertainer's kitchen with professional-grade Monogram & Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, 6-burner stove, granite countertops and an oversized island. Other notable interior features include soaring ceilings, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, walk-in closets & upscale bathrooms with stone countertops. Gated entry, 2-car attached garage, and low maintenance outdoor areas including a charming covered patio with a stone fireplace. Convenient East Dallas location just a short distance from restaurants & shopping!