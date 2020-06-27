All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5547 Martel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5547 Martel Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5547 Martel Avenue

5547 Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Glencoe Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5547 Martel Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine soft contemporary attached home with Hill Country influences. Open kitchen-living-dining layout downstairs with 3 generously-sized bedrooms and an additional living area upstairs. Fabulous entertainer's kitchen with professional-grade Monogram & Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, 6-burner stove, granite countertops and an oversized island. Other notable interior features include soaring ceilings, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, walk-in closets & upscale bathrooms with stone countertops. Gated entry, 2-car attached garage, and low maintenance outdoor areas including a charming covered patio with a stone fireplace. Convenient East Dallas location just a short distance from restaurants & shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5547 Martel Avenue have any available units?
5547 Martel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5547 Martel Avenue have?
Some of 5547 Martel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5547 Martel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5547 Martel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5547 Martel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5547 Martel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5547 Martel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5547 Martel Avenue offers parking.
Does 5547 Martel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5547 Martel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5547 Martel Avenue have a pool?
No, 5547 Martel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5547 Martel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5547 Martel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5547 Martel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5547 Martel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University