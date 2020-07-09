All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:37 PM

5532 Matalee Avenue

5532 Matalee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5532 Matalee Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mediterranean style single family attached home with upgraded finishes including handscraped Oak floors, JennAir stainless steel appliances, knotty Alder wood cabinets, limestone counter tops, copper kitchen sinks, crown molding, plantation shutters, clay tile roof & more. Refrigerator freezer, washer and dryer included. Experience low utility bills, low maintenance & the convenience & charm of the sought-after M Streets neighborhood. Close to Glencoe Park and convenient to the shopping and dining in Mockingbird Station and along Greenville Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 Matalee Avenue have any available units?
5532 Matalee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 Matalee Avenue have?
Some of 5532 Matalee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 Matalee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5532 Matalee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 Matalee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5532 Matalee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5532 Matalee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5532 Matalee Avenue offers parking.
Does 5532 Matalee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5532 Matalee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 Matalee Avenue have a pool?
No, 5532 Matalee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5532 Matalee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5532 Matalee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 Matalee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5532 Matalee Avenue has units with dishwashers.

