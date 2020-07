Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Vacant, ready to move, Recently updated, new floors throughout, new paint throughout, new blinds. Neutral colors, Ceiling fans in the rooms and great lighting fixtures. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, easy access to I-35. Dont want to miss this updated duplex. application fee is non-refundable. Leasing fee is $150. Check criteria before applying