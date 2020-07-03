Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5528 Richard Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5528 Richard Avenue
5528 Richard Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5528 Richard Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic 2 bedroom 2 bath home walking distance to Lower Greenville and Henderson Ave. Front porch, wood floors, fenced yard, washer and dryer. Pets on case by case basis. Only 1000 deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5528 Richard Avenue have any available units?
5528 Richard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5528 Richard Avenue have?
Some of 5528 Richard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5528 Richard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5528 Richard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 Richard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5528 Richard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5528 Richard Avenue offer parking?
No, 5528 Richard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5528 Richard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5528 Richard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 Richard Avenue have a pool?
No, 5528 Richard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5528 Richard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5528 Richard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 Richard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5528 Richard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
