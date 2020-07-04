Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5525 Fox Hill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5525 Fox Hill Lane
5525 Fox Hill Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5525 Fox Hill Lane, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large three bedroom/ two bath in Dallas - This home has three large bedrooms, open concept with between living room and kitchen, great for entertaining.
(RLNE4652135)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5525 Fox Hill Lane have any available units?
5525 Fox Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 5525 Fox Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Fox Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Fox Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 Fox Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5525 Fox Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 5525 Fox Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5525 Fox Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Fox Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Fox Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 5525 Fox Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Fox Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 5525 Fox Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Fox Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 Fox Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5525 Fox Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5525 Fox Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
