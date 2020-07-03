All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

5522 Maple Ave

5522 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5522 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.

Apartment Amenities

Quartz and Granite Countertops and Islands

10’ to 12’ Ceilings in All Homes

Stained Concrete Floors

Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens

Stainless-Steel Appliances

Oversized Soaking Tubs

Custom Cabinetry

Full-Size Washer and Dryer in Unit

Hardwood-Inspired Flooring

Private Garages

Private Rooftop Decks

Stand-Up Showers

Private Patios or Balconies

Community Amenities

Resort-Style Swimming Pool

24-Hour Fitness Center

Weekly Yoga Classes on site

HDTV Sport Lounge

Parking Garage

Outdoor Community Kitchen

Access to DART Orange and Green Lines

Direct DART Connections to DFW and Dallas Love Field

Skyline Views of Downtown

Fire Pits and Outdoor Seating

Pet Friendly

Courtyard with Grilling Stations

Interactive Resident Clubhouse

Bocce Ball Court

Life-Size Chess Board

Rentable Storage Units

Coffee Bar with WiFi

Tired of looking for a new apartment?

Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 Maple Ave have any available units?
5522 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5522 Maple Ave have?
Some of 5522 Maple Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5522 Maple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5522 Maple Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5522 Maple Ave offers parking.
Does 5522 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5522 Maple Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Maple Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5522 Maple Ave has a pool.
Does 5522 Maple Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 5522 Maple Ave has accessible units.
Does 5522 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5522 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

