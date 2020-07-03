5522 Maple Ave

Amenities

You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.



Apartment Amenities



Quartz and Granite Countertops and Islands



10’ to 12’ Ceilings in All Homes



Stained Concrete Floors



Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens



Stainless-Steel Appliances



Oversized Soaking Tubs



Custom Cabinetry



Full-Size Washer and Dryer in Unit



Hardwood-Inspired Flooring



Private Garages



Private Rooftop Decks



Stand-Up Showers



Private Patios or Balconies



Community Amenities



Resort-Style Swimming Pool



24-Hour Fitness Center



Weekly Yoga Classes on site



HDTV Sport Lounge



Parking Garage



Outdoor Community Kitchen



Access to DART Orange and Green Lines



Direct DART Connections to DFW and Dallas Love Field



Skyline Views of Downtown



Fire Pits and Outdoor Seating



Pet Friendly



Courtyard with Grilling Stations



Interactive Resident Clubhouse



Bocce Ball Court



Life-Size Chess Board



Rentable Storage Units



Coffee Bar with WiFi



