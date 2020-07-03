5522 Maple Ave

Amenities
You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace.
Apartment Amenities
Quartz and Granite Countertops and Islands
10’ to 12’ Ceilings in All Homes
Stained Concrete Floors
Open-Concept Gourmet Kitchens
Stainless-Steel Appliances
Oversized Soaking Tubs
Custom Cabinetry
Full-Size Washer and Dryer in Unit
Hardwood-Inspired Flooring
Private Garages
Private Rooftop Decks
Stand-Up Showers
Private Patios or Balconies
Community Amenities
Resort-Style Swimming Pool
24-Hour Fitness Center
Weekly Yoga Classes on site
HDTV Sport Lounge
Parking Garage
Outdoor Community Kitchen
Access to DART Orange and Green Lines
Direct DART Connections to DFW and Dallas Love Field
Skyline Views of Downtown
Fire Pits and Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Courtyard with Grilling Stations
Interactive Resident Clubhouse
Bocce Ball Court
Life-Size Chess Board
Rentable Storage Units
Coffee Bar with WiFi
Tired of looking for a new apartment?
Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier!