5515 Spruce View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5515 Spruce View Drive

5515 Spruce View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Spruce View Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with fresh paint, vinyl flooring, granite countertops, and updated bathroom surrounds. This home has great lighting and is conveniently located near highways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Spruce View Drive have any available units?
5515 Spruce View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 Spruce View Drive have?
Some of 5515 Spruce View Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Spruce View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Spruce View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Spruce View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5515 Spruce View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5515 Spruce View Drive offer parking?
No, 5515 Spruce View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5515 Spruce View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Spruce View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Spruce View Drive have a pool?
No, 5515 Spruce View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Spruce View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5515 Spruce View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Spruce View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 Spruce View Drive has units with dishwashers.

