Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5511 Merrimac Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5511 Merrimac Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 4:45 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5511 Merrimac Avenue
5511 Merrimac Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5511 Merrimac Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Updated 4 bed 2.1 bath Tudor Style home located in the sought after M streets. This house has been completely redone with all top of the line finish outs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5511 Merrimac Avenue have any available units?
5511 Merrimac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5511 Merrimac Avenue have?
Some of 5511 Merrimac Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5511 Merrimac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Merrimac Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Merrimac Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5511 Merrimac Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 5511 Merrimac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5511 Merrimac Avenue offers parking.
Does 5511 Merrimac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 Merrimac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Merrimac Avenue have a pool?
No, 5511 Merrimac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Merrimac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5511 Merrimac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Merrimac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5511 Merrimac Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University