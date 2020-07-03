All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
5511 Longview Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

5511 Longview Street

5511 Longview Street · No Longer Available
Location

5511 Longview Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two bedroom, 1 bath single family home with WBFP, covered front porch. Within walking distance to all your favorite Greenville Ave. hot spots. One pet OK with owner approval. Parking on street or driveway. Tenant maintains yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
limit: 1
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 Longview Street have any available units?
5511 Longview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5511 Longview Street have?
Some of 5511 Longview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 Longview Street currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Longview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Longview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5511 Longview Street is pet friendly.
Does 5511 Longview Street offer parking?
Yes, 5511 Longview Street offers parking.
Does 5511 Longview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 Longview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Longview Street have a pool?
No, 5511 Longview Street does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Longview Street have accessible units?
No, 5511 Longview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Longview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 Longview Street does not have units with dishwashers.

